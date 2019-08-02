NOPD investigating theft of rifle from parked vehicle in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating the theft of an Israeli bullpup assault rifle from a vehicle in Algiers.

The semi-automatic rifle was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 3700 block of Rue Nadine on August 1, according to the NOPD.

The owner of the rifle parked his vehicle at his home around 9:30 p.m. on July 31, and noticed the IWI Tavor X95 rifle, serial number T0068047, missing from his vehicle’s rear cargo area around 2:40 p.m. on August 1.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

