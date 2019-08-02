Murray back at Saints practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- After missing three practices this week, Saints running back Latavius Murray was back out there with his team Friday morning. He missed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday's practices (Wednesday was an off day).

The 7th day of camp began indoors for the second-straight day, where Murray participated in warm-ups and stretching and individual drills. When they headed outside for the second part of practice, he worked to the side on conditioning then headed back inside the facility around 10:00 a.m.

Murray, who the Saints signed as a free agent this off-season, played the past two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings and before that was with the Oakland Raiders. The 6th round draft pick out of UCF in 2013 is entering his 6th season in the NFL and first in New Orleans. Last season in Minnesota, Murray had 140 carries for 578 yards and 6 touchdowns. In his first 5 seasons in the league, he's amassed 3,698 yards on 899 carries and 34 touchdowns. As for his receiving work, he's caught 128 passes for 883 yards but has no receiving touchdowns in his career.

Murray, who has spoken about making his own role on the team based on his strengths and not "filling anyone's shoes," is expected to take-over Mark Ingram's carries in the backfield with Alvin Kamara as a strong, physical back.