Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La - He's a Gordon Setter.

That's a bird dog named for a Scottish aristocrat.

His name is Gavin.

And you'll see why he's Best in Show at the Lagniappe Classic Dog show.

There's no business like dog show business.

That's why WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is at the Lagniappe Classic Dog show.

It's four days,.

And more than one thousand dogs.