× Firefighters rescue raccoon from storm grate

NEWTON, MA — Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a raccoon from the clutches of a storm grate.

The Newton Fire Department shared photos of the animal on Thursday.

The pictures showed its head stuck in the grate.

“We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon [Thursday] with the help from Waltham’s Animal Control,” firefighters posted to Twitter. “He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!”

The department said it rescues citizens both big and small.