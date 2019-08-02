Firefighters rescue raccoon from storm grate
NEWTON, MA — Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a raccoon from the clutches of a storm grate.
The Newton Fire Department shared photos of the animal on Thursday.
The pictures showed its head stuck in the grate.
“We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon [Thursday] with the help from Waltham’s Animal Control,” firefighters posted to Twitter. “He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!”
The department said it rescues citizens both big and small.
42.337041 -71.209221