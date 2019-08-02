× Extra Special: Morten Andersen said Ed Reed and others are set for a special night in Canton

It is one of the highlights of Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend in Canton.

Friday, the class of 2019, including Destrehan’s Ed Reed posed for photos with currrent members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Among those attending were Saints Pro Football Hall of Famers Morten Andersen and Willie Roaf.

Andersen, a 2017 inductee, reflected on taking the photo and on the Gold Jacket ceremony Friday night.

Also to be enshrined in the 2019 class are a pair of former LSU Tigers, Kevin Mawae and Johnny Robinson.