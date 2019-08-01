PACE Greater New Orleans

Welcome to PACE Greater New Orleans

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), an affiliate ministry of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, provides a comprehensive package of health services to keep seniors at home. Services are customized to the particular needs of each participant and coordinated by our team of experienced professionals.

The Shirley Landry Benson PACE Center at St. Cecilia

The majority of our services are provided at our beautiful and unique Adult Day Health Center, in the Bywater neighborhood, which gives our participants the opportunity to socialize and get their healthcare needs met in one location.

Contact PACE or visit them online at http://www.pacegno.org

4201 N Rampart St. NOLA 70117

For enrollment information:
(504) 835-0006; (504)861-6381 (fax)

