NOPD searching for missing 8-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for help in locating an 8-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Samaj Brumfield was last seen on July 19 at the St. Bernard Parish Courthouse.

The boy was with his father, who told police that Brumfield left the facility with his grandparents to return to their residence in the 7400 block of Briarheath Drive in New Orleans.

Brumfield’s mother stated that he may also be located at a residence in the 1600 block of Clearview Parkway in Metairie, LA.

However, all checks have returned negative results.

Brumfield is about four-feet-tall and weighs around 60 pounds.

No last known clothing description was available.

Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Samaj Brumfield is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.