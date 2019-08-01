Mayor for a Day (and Mensa for life) – 12-year-old Morgan Turner takes over New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A contest got hundreds of essays from hundreds of New Orleans girls and women.

It was a test to see what these ladies would do if they became mayor for just one day.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is with one of the winners as a special city ceremony that honors them.

She's Morgan Turner.

She's twelve.

She's also a member of Mensa, the world's oldest and largest high IQ club.

So, she's smart.

Super smart.

And just as Wild Bill went on WGNO News with a Twist LIVE, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called Morgan Turner up to be recognized at the ceremony.

So Wild Bill got the chance to chat with Morgan's mom.