× Roosevelt Middle School teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

METAIRIE, LA – The 39-year-old middle school teacher was arrested for internet crimes against children.

Willie Ray Moses, of Metairie, was arrested on 5 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Moses has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is cooperating fully with the Attorney General’s Office during their investigation.

The employee served as a teacher at Roosevelt Middle for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, it does not appear that any of the juveniles were district students.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Homeland Security Investigations, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agents received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to an unknown person uploading images of child sexual abuse to a social network platform.

Agents were able to identify an address where the image/video of sexual abuse was uploaded from.

General Landry encourages anyone with information regarding Moses to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous.