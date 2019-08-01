× Entergy worker electrocuted while trimming tree limbs

ALGIERS, LA – NOFD rescued the Entergy worker from the tree. Once on the ground, he was pronounced dead.

The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a call around 10:48 A.M. reporting an “adult male unresponsive with consciousness unknown.”

The man was suspended in a tree by harness, approximately 25 feet above the ground, at 201 Cambridge Ct. in Algiers.

NOFD personnel arrived on the scene at 10:58 A.M. and were met by personnel from the NOPD, NOEMS, Entergy Electric, and a tree cutting service contracted by Entergy.

Reports show the 39-year-old old male is believed to have come in contact with live wires while cutting back tree limbs from power lines.

Members of the NOFD performed a high-angle recovery using an Entergy lift truck, to retrieve the arborist.

Once on the ground, NOEMS personnel pronounced the victim dead.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.