× Teenager dies from injuries in Terrebonne Parish crash

GRAY, LA.- On July 29, 2019 at 2:39 p.m., Louisiana State Troopers with were called to a single-vehicle crash with critical injuries on US 90 East just west of LA 316.

The crash would take the life of 19-year-old Breanna Bourgeois of Gray, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bourgeois was traveling east on US 90 in a 2008 Nissan Altima while in a heavy rain.

For reasons still under investigation, Bourgeois lost control of her vehicle and ran off of the roadway to the right.

Her vehicle struck a tree and she suffered critical injuries.

Bourgeois was transported to the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Service where she died from her injuries early this morning.

Bourgeois and her passenger, who suffered minor injuries, were properly restrained during the crash.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor and this crash remains under investigation.