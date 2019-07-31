× Six injured, shelter-in-place order issued after fire breaks out at ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas

Residents were urged to shelter in place after a fire broke out Wednesday at a massive ExxonMobil plant in Texas, injuring six people, officials said.

The injuries were described as non-life threatening, according to ExxonMobile spokeswoman Sarah Nordin.

Natasha Barrett, a spokeswoman for city of Baytown, had earlier said three people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The fire occurred at the company’s Baytown Olefins Plant, Nordin said. The company website describes the complex as one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes in the world. It’s located about 25 miles east of Houston.

The blaze is in a unit that contains polypropylene material and Exxon asked that a shelter-in-place order be issued west of the plant and south of the Texas Spur 330 freeway “out of an abundance of caution,” the city of Baytown said via Twitter.

“Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire,” Nordin said in a statement. “We are conducting personnel accounting. Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community.”

She said the company is conducting air quality monitoring at the site and fence line, and cooperating with regulatory agencies.

Harris County Emergency Management tweeted: “Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, turn off the air conditioning. Exxon is conducting air monitoring and will advise when the danger has passed.”