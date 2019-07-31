Saints and Thomas agree to record-breaking deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Michael Thomas is now officially the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. The Saints star player reached a deal with his team for a 5-year contract extension worth up to $100 million and includes $61 million in guaranteed money. This huge pay day means Thomas will made roughly $19.25 million per year, surpassing Odell Beckham Jr. as the highest paid receiver in the league. The deal will have Thomas with the Saints through the 2024 season, as he also becomes the highest paid skill-position player in Saints history. The next closest pay-out was to Jimmy Graham, who the Saints paid $10 million.

The new contract underscores the value of Thomas to the Saints' offense and passing game, as he accounted for 125 catches and more than 1,400 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns this past season. He has 321 career catches-- the most of any NFL receiver in their first three seasons in the league. In addition, his reliability adds to his value, catching nearly 85% of the passes thrown his way last season.

As the first of the top receivers in the league to ink a new deal for this coming season, all eyes are on Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Amari Cooper to see if any of those elite talents will earn similar amounts.