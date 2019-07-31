NOPD looking for woman who opened fire inside Bourbon St. bar over quality of food

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is looking for a woman who opened fire inside a Bourbon Street bar after becoming enraged at the quality of the food.
The unidentified woman began punching a cook at a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon around 2:20 a.m. on July 28, according to the NOPD.
The cook escorted the woman out of the bar, but she returned a short time later.
When the woman entered the bar a second time, the cook she had beaten earlier told her to leave, according to the NOPD.
The enraged woman then demanded a refund before pulled a handgun out of her purse and firing a shot into the back wall of the business and leaving again.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.