NOPD looking for woman who opened fire inside Bourbon St. bar over quality of food

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is looking for a woman who opened fire inside a Bourbon Street bar after becoming enraged at the quality of the food.

The unidentified woman began punching a cook at a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon around 2:20 a.m. on July 28, according to the NOPD.

The cook escorted the woman out of the bar, but she returned a short time later.

When the woman entered the bar a second time, the cook she had beaten earlier told her to leave, according to the NOPD.

The enraged woman then demanded a refund before pulled a handgun out of her purse and firing a shot into the back wall of the business and leaving again.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

