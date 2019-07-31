× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pudding!

There are plenty of recipes for healthier, DIY pudding online, with ingredients ranging from chia seeds to avocado to gelatin. But if you’re looking for ready-made options on shelves, the options are limited. Here’s the rundown on brands you’ll find in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

TIP: When making boxed pudding, add a scoop or two of protein powder, and use unsweetened coconut milk to cut carbs (side note: unsweetened almond milk won’t congeal well to form “pudding” texture.

LOVE IT!

Simply Delish [online only; free shipping with purchase of 6 or more]

Per serving: 29 calories – 5 grams carbohydrate – 0 sugar – 0.5 grams protein

Ingredients include erythritol, cocoa, stevia, salt, natural flavors

LIKE IT!

Artificially sweetened, but at least zero added sugar.

Jell-O Sugar Free Pudding Cups

Per serving: 60 calories – 11 grams carbohydrate – 0 sugar – 2 grams protein

Ingredients include water, corn starch, maltitol, sucralose, acesulfame potassium

HATE IT!

Snack Pack Pudding Cups

Per cup: 110 calories – 21 grams carbohydrate – 14 grams sugar – 1 gram protein

Ingredients include water, nonfat milk, sugar, modified corn starch…

Jell-O Pudding Mix [“no artificial sweeteners, no high fructose corn syrup”]

Per serving prepared with 2% milk: 170 calories – 25 grams carbohydrate – 18 grams sugar – 0 protein

Ingredients include sugar, modified corn starch, cocoa, red 40, yellow 5, blue 1, BHA preservative

Jell-O Sugar Free, Fat Free Pudding Mix

Per serving prepared with fat free milk: 80 calories – 8 grams carbohydrate – 0 added sugar – 0 protein

Ingredients include modified corn starch, cocoa, red 40, yellow 5, blue 2, BHA preservative

