If you pick up trash, you’ll get free coffee at a New Orleans bakery

NEW ORLEANS-- A New Orleans bakery is doing their part to help keep Magazine Street clean.

Haydel's Bake Shop is offering a free cup of coffee to anyone who helps pick up trash, and brings it in to the shop.

They hope this encourages people to do their part to keep the trash off the street.

Haydel's Bake Shop says that this trash pick-up program has been a success. They have many people that are taking part on a regular basis.

"We provide the bucket, and you provide the trash, and then we'll give you a free cup of coffee. We also provide gloves, so you don't have to touch the trash with your won fingers. We really think this is a great incentive to keep Magazine Street clean," Lauren Haydel with Haydel's Bake Shop said.

