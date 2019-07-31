× Get the Skinny | In the Kitchen with Kyndra Holley with Avocado Chocolate Pudding

Kyndra Holley, from Seattle, WA – professional food blogger and International Best Selling cookbook author is sharing keto tips and tricks and delicious recipes in this week’s Get the Skinny with Molly. On her website Peace, Love and Low Carb you can find helpful resources and hundreds of low carb, keto, and paleo recipes – including recipes with 5 ingredients or less, 30 minute meals, and allergen friendly recipes.

Avocado Chocolate Pudding | from 30 Minute Ketogenic Cooking by Kyndra Holley

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 medium avocados, peeled, pitted and cubed

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup coconut milk

¼ cup Swerve confectioners

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Pinch fine sea salt

¼ cup sugar-free dark chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions:

Combine avocado, cocoa powder, coconut milk, erythritol, vanilla extract, and salt in a food processor and pulse until smooth and creamy. Top with chocolate chips, if desired.

Per serving: 147 calories, 13 grams fat, 85 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

###

