George Rodrigue’s sons file suit to regain control of father’s gallery, family business

NEW ORLEANS – The sons of late artist George Rodrigue have filed suit against their former stepmother over control of the Rodrigue estate.

Representatives of Jacques Rodrigue and André Rodrigue filed a lawsuit against Wendy Wolfe Magnus, who married George Rodrigue in the late 90s and remained his wife until his death in 2013.

The brothers claim Magnus voluntarily relinquished her active role in managing the world famous “Blue Dog” artist’s estate and French Quarter art gallery before she moved to New Mexico and remarried.

However, Magnus returned to New Orleans in 2016 and resumed control of the art gallery and other properties related to George Rodrigue’s estate, the lawsuit claims.

Since that time, Magnus has neglected the George Rodrigue Foundation for the arts and insisted the family close the French Quarter gallery, according to the lawsuit.

“My brother and I are sad that we have been forced to take legal action,” Jacques Rodrigue said in a press release. “But this is our birthright, our heritage. We know our father would support us in this endeavor.”

Magnus’ current husband, Douglas Magnus, is also listed as a defendant in the case.

Both are accused of self-dealing and using the Rodrigue name and intellectual property to build up their own “Life and Legacy Foundation.”

A trial date has not yet been set.

