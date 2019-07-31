× ESPN: Saints sign $100 Million deal with Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS– According to ESPN, wide receiver Michael Thomas has ended his holdout and agreed to $100 million deal with the Saints.

The deal, which ESPN says makes Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, has him playing with the Saints through the 2024 season.

Sources tell ESPN that the deal also includes $61 million in guaranteed money, making it the most in NFL history for a non-quarter back offensive player.