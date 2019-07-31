NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints posses for a photo with the fans after his teams win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
ESPN: Saints sign $100 Million deal with Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
NEW ORLEANS– According to ESPN, wide receiver Michael Thomas has ended his holdout and agreed to $100 million deal with the Saints.
The deal, which ESPN says makes Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, has him playing with the Saints through the 2024 season.
Sources tell ESPN that the deal also includes $61 million in guaranteed money, making it the most in NFL history for a non-quarter back offensive player.