Covington Police investigating shooting that left 1 man injured

COVINGTON – Police in Covington are looking for suspects after a man was shot last night.

The 24-year-old man was shot near the intersection of North Filmore Street and Schultz Drive around 11:30 p.m. on July 30, according to the Covington Police Department.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this shooting is urged to contact the Covington Police Department at (985) 892-8500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 where you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

