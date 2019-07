Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Big Six Brass Band is one of the up-and-coming groups in the region keeping the New Orleans brass band sound alive on the stage and in the streets.

They have their self-titled album out and are performing at the Satchmo Summerfest Saturday (Aug. 3) at 7:50 p.m. on the GE Stage (Esplanade side).

They stopped by the Twist Stage to play some songs from the album.

