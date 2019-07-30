What’s in your backpack? Paper. Pencils. And Zapp’s Potato Chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Every kid needs a backpack to go back to school.

Where do New Orleans kids get their backpacks?

For many of them, it's a festival for back to school.

It's a party.

It's a festival of a party of a festival.

And it's at Trinity Community Center and WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE with hundreds of kids getting free backpacks to go back to school.

Trinity Community Center is an institution in Hollygrove.

It's located at 3908 Joliet Street.

And for more than 50 years, it's been a place of hope for kids in the community.