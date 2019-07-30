Undocumented El Salvadoran arrested, charged with 1st degree rape of a child

NEW ORLEANS – An El Salvadoran citizen who has been living illegally in the United States for almost a decade has been arrested and now faces multiple charges of first degree rape of a child.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Border Patrol-New Orleans Sector agents arrested Andres Fuentes-Castro on July 18.

Fuentes-Castro has been charged with three counts of first degree rape of a child between 2014 and 2016.

In 2007, Fuentes-Castro was briefly detained in Baton Rouge after a traffic stop, but he was released because he had come to the United States under Temporary Protective Status, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In 2010, Fuentes-Castro’s protective status expired, and he failed to return to his country.

He is being held at Orleans Parish Prison until he can be returned to Baton Rouge for trial on the rape charges.

Fuentes-Castro will eventually be deported to El Salvador, according to CBP.

“The U.S. Marshal’s arrest of this illegal alien for the rape of a child showcases the ongoing superlative work done by the New Orleans Marshals in removing a dangerous criminal from our community,” U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said.

