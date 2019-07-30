× Officers find 2 men dead inside crashed vehicle in Reserve

RESERVE, LA – The St. John Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after two young men were found shot to death in a vehicle overnight.

Officers found 18-year-old Kerell Tyrez Sanders and 20-year-old Kyron Perrilloux inside a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch at West Airline Highway and East 22nd Street around midnight.

Sanders and Perrilloux had both been shot and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

