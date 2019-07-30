NOPD looking for missing cruise ship worker

Posted 11:38 AM, July 30, 2019, by

Olexandra Baiduik

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing cruise ship worker who didn’t return to the ship when she was supposed to.

Twenty-three-year-old Olexandra Baiduik checked out of a hotel in the 800 block of Convention Center Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. on July 29 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Baiduik missed her 4 p.m. check in on the cruise ship, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olexandra Baiduik, is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

