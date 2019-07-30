NOLA says its final goodbyes to Art Neville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Today was a chance to say final goodbyes to New Orleans music icon Art Neville.

Friends, family, and a virtual who's who of the music community stopped by Rhodes Funeral Home to pay their respects.

Fellow musician Rockin' Dopsie Jr. said, "To me Art Neville's contribution was defining the dictionary of funk the way they did it in Louisiana."

Athelgra Neville Gabriel is Art's sister and she told WGNO, "The way that the people received him and the way that they reacted to him. Like all of this. All the people that have been here today, it's been amazing. Everybody showing love, he really touched a lot of lives."

"I don't know what New Orleans music would sound like today if it wouldn't be for him and his family and of course a bunch of people from uptown in the 13 ward making this music, I don't know what shoulders I would stand on so I'm forever grateful to him and his family for creating that sound and being brave enough to expand it," said Trombone Shorty.

Fox News Correspondent Arthel Neville is Art's daughter and her memories are of dad the musician and of dad at home, "Yeah he went to work on the stage and there's lots of cameras and audience and everything, but then he would help me with my homework, cut the grass, make dinner, went on field trips with me chaperone for some of my field trips, so he continued to be dad till the last.

Quint Davis of Festival Productions was encouraged by the folks who showed up today, "All the people that are here. It was like a hurricane, it was storming out there and I got here and everybody's here. Everybody came. The people that are here, they're not here for stardom or music, they're here out of love for Art Neville."