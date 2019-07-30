No-call lawsuit moves forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The battle between saints season ticket holders and the NFL are still going on.

On Monday morning, a meeting was held at Civil Courts to discuss the no-call lawsuit.

"The three Los Angeles officials who are direct defendants. And I'm very hopeful that they're going to also set some deadline" Tony LeMon, a Saints Season ticket holder and Plaintiff, told WGNO "I need help from the court. I'm gonna be asking the court to help me in this situation."

"I'm gonna have to work very hard to get any answers to discovery."

The hearing addressed many issues-- the main one.. involving Roger Goodell "I want an apology. I'd like to see an apology from the commissioner of some kind."

New Orleans residents like will feel the same "We were really robbed from the game."

But the NFL still doesn't agree. However, they say they might be able to grant the apology. After an hour-long meeting, judge Nicole Shepard gave the NFL attorneys 15 days to answer interrogatories. When asked if they were surprised that the case has gotten this far, the league responded.

"Not really. Not really."

Nevertheless, Judge Shepard said the hearing will continue Thursday, August 22nd

Next month's meeting will be held here in New Orleans.