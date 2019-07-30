Man says he found frozen baby in box that late mother kept in family freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Adam Smith made a shocking discovery inside the freezer of his family’s St. Louis apartment late Saturday night.

Smith’s mother had just passed away and he decided to open a box that was wrapped and stored in the family freezer.

He said the package had been in a freezer ever since he was a kid and his mother told him the package was none of his business, so he always avoided it.

Smith suspected it was frozen wedding cake or something similar. Nothing could have prepared him for what he found inside.

“There was a pink blanket—baby blanket—and when I reached down and touched it, I could feel a foot,” said Smith. “I could see the baby’s head with hair. The hair was still attached.”

Police responded and are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death. Smith said he’s distraught and has so many questions.

“Who absolutely keeps their own child in a box for this long and never talks about it?” he said. “I just have so many thoughts and it’s just insane.”

Smith wonders if the box he believes was stored in his freezer for decades contained the body of a baby who was his sister. He’s also distraught over the possibility of what his mother may have done.

Smith said he remembers his mom once speaking about losing a child at birth and said a relative recently told him his mother gave birth to twins but lost one at birth and gave the other child up for adoption.

His mind is filled with questions he may never have answered.

“I have to wait for the autopsy to see if that baby ever took a breath and I cannot help it to think she might have done something to it,” Smith said. “I just can’t help it.”

Dorsie Tyson, Smith’s neighbor, was shocked to hear about the discovery.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “My heart goes out to him and I just hope he gets some answers.”

Smith fears he’ll never know the truth.

“I wanted some type of closure and I feel like I may never get any closure because my mom’s gone,” he said.