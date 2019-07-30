× Man promised a 15yo girl gifts for nude photos

Nashville, TN (WSMV) – An Antioch man is behind bars after admitting to promising gifts to entice a 15-year-old girl to send him multiple nude images of herself.

Metro Nashville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division received a cyber tip in December of 2018, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who themselves received a report from social media network giant Facebook.

Facebook reported that one user account was sending sexual images of a minor to another user account, and both were located in the Nashville area. The two accounts communicated regularly, and were noted to have sent multiple sexual images of a minor from May to October of 2018.

The investigation determined the likely user of one account was a 15-year-old Nashville girl, and determined the recipient account belonged to 25-year-old Cristhian Ariel Ordonez, using the screen name Criss Ordonez.

Facebook did include the images that were transmitted, so local authorities could positively identify the girl in the photographs.

One of MNPD’s ICAC detectives interviewed the teenage girl in December, who verified to Officers that she was the subject in the photographs. She admitted to officers that she had met Ordonez at a family function a few years ago, and he was a relative of hers in some form.

The detective interviewed Ordonez in May of 2019 at his Antioch home, and Ordonez admitted to communicating with the teenager, whom he identified as the half-sister of a family member.

Ordonez admitted to officers he knew she was around 15 years old, while he himself is 25, and also admitted to requesting and receiving multiple nude images from the girl. The detective showed him the communications that were provided with the NCMEC cybertip, and he verified those were between himself and the teenager.

Detectives acquired a search warrant for Ordonez’s Facebook account, as well as the teenage girl’s account. The complete contents and communication logs were provided to officers, who found that Ordonez had promised the girl gifts purchased through Amazon in exchange for explicit photographs.

He directed the girl to take specific images, eventually collecting eight photos from the victim.

Near the end of October, there is a record of communication sent by Ordonez to the victim inquiring how she liked a camera she had received, and told her to make sure she emptied the trash, to ensure her mother did not discover he was the sender.

Ordonez was arrested on charges of Solicitation of a Minor – Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and remains in custody of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.