High water mark? Tulane opens fall practice Wednesday, Fritz says there is a lot more to accomplish

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is aiming high in his fourth season as Green Wave football coach. Fritz said his team’s goal is to the American Athletic Football Conference championship, and to win bowl games for back to back seasons.

He noted that Tulane has only appeared in back to back bowl games once, in 1979 and 1980. Tulane won the Cure Bowl last December. The school has never won back to back bowl games.

Fritz, spoke to reporters Tuesday. His team opens fall practice Wednesday morning at Yulman Stadium.

Fritz noted his team has real depth, something that it didn't when he arrived three years ago.

"Most teams have 5-10 really good players that have a chance to play in the NFL. It is those guys that are 11 thru 45 or 50 that win championships."

The Wave will get a boost from a host of graduate transfers, including wide receiver Jalen McCleskey (Oklahoma State), defensive lineman Chris Hinton (Columbia), and offensive lineman Christian Montano (Brown).

Last season, the Wave inserted LSU transfer, quarterback Justin McMillan into the starting lineup. A 2-5 start was quickly washed away. The Wave won 5 of their last 6, and hopefully are on the path to what Willie Fritz desires, sustained success.