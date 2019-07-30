Carla’s Kitchen: Ben’s Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Kitchen, I take you to a 24/7 burger joint in Metairie, Ben’s Burgers.

The face behind the Saints Superfan, Cyborg Saint is the owner, Ben Collier. He took over this location at 2008 Clearview Parkway in 2012 after breaking away from the Bud’s Broiler franchise in 2016.

Ben continues to serve chargrilled foods like burgers, chicken sandwiches, smoked sausage, chili cheese fries, onion rings and shakes.

You can’t beat the prices with everything under eight dollars. They make an original hickory smoked barbecue sauce and fry sauce that can be put on anything---it’s a delicious mayo-based sauce made with the homemade BBQ sauce and hot sauce. The chili, that’s great on hot dogs, fries and even burgers, has been offered for the last 18 years.

Ben’s specialty burger is the Big Ben. It’s a double cheeseburger dressed with everything, and topped with bacon, the fry sauce, and chili cheese fries.

If you’re looking for a fast-casual restaurant with cheap, yet delicious food, Ben’s Burgers is not one to pass up!

Click HERE for more on Ben’s Burgers.