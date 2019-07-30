Drew Brees shows off after winning the Saints QB Challenge

“I am going to throw the ball to hit right as they run into each other” 🎯@DrewBrees previews today’s #SaintsQBs Challenge: Bubble Soccer ⚽ pic.twitter.com/zh0SW7wpUp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 30, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – At this point, Drew Brees is just showing off… and we love it!

In a social media post, the football phenom shows off his incredible accuracy.

Brees was joined by Alvin Kamara, and Pelicans newcomer Zion WIlliamson for the Saints Quarterback Challenge.

Also participating, QB’s Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, and JT Barrett.