Two Tropical Disturbances worth watching in the Atlantic

The tropics in the Atlantic waking up? Sort-of. A series of strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa within the last week. Thankfully, dry air and wind shear is keeping all of these disturbances weak and disorganized for now..

Invest 95L near Puerto Rico will likely battle wind shear for most of its lifetime, which may prevent development altogether. But the tropical wave may have a brief window to develop into a depression or tropical storm near south Florida and the Bahamas late week into the weekend. Regardless of development, rain chances for the Florida Peninsula will increase. At this time, no threat to our area. 10% chance of development.