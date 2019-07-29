× Tropical wave near Puerto Rico being watched

A tropical wave southeast of Puerto Rico was showing little signs of organization on Monday morning. This system is forecast to move to the northwest through the week.

Right now a broad area of low pressure is apparent but there is very little thunderstorm development near the center. The National Hurricane Center currently forecasts a low chance of development, 20%, over the next five days. The area in yellow is not a forecast track, but the area where development could occur.

It is still very early in the process to know where this will eventually move or how much it will develop. While major issues don’t appear likely at this time we will need to watch this system over the course of the week.

Right now anywhere from the eastern Gulf to the east coast of Florida is a potential eventual track.

Keep in mind the peak of hurricane season is September 10th. Have your preparations in place now in the event a storm heads this way. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.