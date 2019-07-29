Tonight: Bloak Fried Chicken Night at Blue Oak BBQ

NEW ORLEANS – Normally closed on Monday’s, Blue Oak BBQ is open today, for a special Fried Chicken Night.
The beloved BBQ join, located on N. Carrolton, will have a specialty menu for the party.
This will be the first ever, Bloak Fried Chicken Night…. but certainly not the last.
Doors open at 5 P.M. and will run til’ they sell out.
Menu Highlights Include:
- Chicken Sandwiches
- House Nuggets
- Salads
- Waffle Fries
- Sides
- Desserts
Can’t make this one? No worries. Stay tuned because Blue Oak BBQ will be having two more specialty events.
Dates will be announced soon…