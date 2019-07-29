Tonight: Bloak Fried Chicken Night at Blue Oak BBQ

NEW ORLEANS – Normally closed on Monday’s, Blue Oak BBQ is open today, for a special Fried Chicken Night.

The beloved BBQ join, located on N. Carrolton, will have a specialty menu for the party.

This will be the first ever, Bloak Fried Chicken Night…. but certainly not the last.

Doors open at 5 P.M. and will run til’ they sell out.

Menu Highlights Include:

  • Chicken Sandwiches
  • House Nuggets
  • Salads
  • Waffle Fries
  • Sides
  • Desserts

Can’t make this one? No worries. Stay tuned because Blue Oak BBQ will be having two more specialty events.

Dates will be announced soon…

