Tonight: Bloak Fried Chicken Night at Blue Oak BBQ

NEW ORLEANS – Normally closed on Monday’s, Blue Oak BBQ is open today, for a special Fried Chicken Night.

The beloved BBQ join, located on N. Carrolton, will have a specialty menu for the party.

This will be the first ever, Bloak Fried Chicken Night…. but certainly not the last.

Doors open at 5 P.M. and will run til’ they sell out.

Menu Highlights Include:

Chicken Sandwiches

House Nuggets

Salads

Waffle Fries

Sides

Desserts

Can’t make this one? No worries. Stay tuned because Blue Oak BBQ will be having two more specialty events.

Dates will be announced soon…