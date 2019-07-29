Still no arrests 1 year after Claiborne Ave. mass shooting

Posted 11:15 AM, July 29, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS - It's been just over a year since since a mass shooting on South Claiborne Avenue left three people dead and seven others injured.

Despite a reward topping $27,000 for for anyone with information leading to an arrest, no arrests have been made.

On July 28, 2018, officers say two people in hoodies opened fire on a group of people standing on the corner of South Claiborne and Louisiana Avenue.

They believe the shooting is gang related.

The Crimestoppers reward is now up to $12,500.

The ATF is offering $5,000 and the FBI has added $10,000 to the reward.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.