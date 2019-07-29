Still no arrests 1 year after Claiborne Ave. mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's been just over a year since since a mass shooting on South Claiborne Avenue left three people dead and seven others injured.

Despite a reward topping $27,000 for for anyone with information leading to an arrest, no arrests have been made.

On July 28, 2018, officers say two people in hoodies opened fire on a group of people standing on the corner of South Claiborne and Louisiana Avenue.

They believe the shooting is gang related.

The Crimestoppers reward is now up to $12,500.

The ATF is offering $5,000 and the FBI has added $10,000 to the reward.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.