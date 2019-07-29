Saint no more: Cam Meredith cut, Payton says young WR’s making strides

Posted 2:41 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:42PM, July 29, 2019

Injuries and competition made Saints wide receiver Cam Meredith expendable.

And, so on Monday, the club cut the veteran wide receiver.

Meredith was signed by the Saints to a two year offer sheet worth $9.6 million early in 2018. The Bears did not match the offer.

In Chicago, Meredith missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a major knee injury in the 2017 preseason.

Here’s Meredith, at practice Friday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Meredith got caught in the numbers.

Among the young Saints wide receivers impressing Payton is rookie undrafted free agent Emmanuel Butler of Northern Arizona.

Meredith took a pay cut to come back to the Saints in 2019.

In 2016, Meredith had 66 receptions for Chicago. In 2018, he played 6 games with the Saints, totaling 9 receptions, 1 for a touchdown.

