NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a handgun from a vehicle parked outside a Claiborne Avenue business.

The theft occurred just after 11 a.m. on July 25 outside a restaurant in the 2700 block of South Claiborne, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified suspect was spotted breaking into the vehicle before making off with the handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.

29.942445 -90.093624