× Localized Heavy Rainfall Threat Tuesday

Heads up! Scattered to numerous showers & thunderstorms possible tomorrow.

A washed out frontal boundary will drift into the area from the north on Tuesday. With ample moisture and lift in the atmosphere, watch for some heavy-duty thunderstorms off and on during the day tomorrow.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the area within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall. 1-2 inches of rainfall likely, with localized 3-4 inch amounts possible in hot spots…while others may hardly see a drop. Brief gusty winds and lots of lightning will also accompany storms that develop.