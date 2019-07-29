× Emilia Clarke helped Jason Momoa celebrate turning 40 at his surprise birthday party

Jason Momoa doesn’t technically turn 40 for a few more days, but that didn’t stop his friends from throwing him a surprise bash to help him celebrate another year.

Momoa on Monday gave his fans an inside look at a party some of his friends arranged in his honor, which had a guest list that included his “Game of Thrones” co-star Emilia Clarke and former “Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder.

In a video posted to YouTube, Momoa appears shocked to discover some of his dearest gathered in one space.

Upon entering the room, he curses and then smiles wide.

At one point, he Facetimes his wife, Lisa Bonet, to show her the scene, including a slideshow his friends put together.

“They f—–g got me,” he says.

Momoa officially turns 40 on August 1.

Over the weekend, Clarke shared a photo on Instagram alongside her former on-screen husband.

“HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY!” she wrote.