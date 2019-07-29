Arkansas school shooter killed in car crash

Click here for updates on this story

Independence Co., AR (WREG) — A Missouri man, who shot and killed four students and a teacher in Jonesboro, Arkansas in 1998, was killed in a car crash on Saturday night.

Drew Grant, 33, died after a two-vehicle car crash on Highway 167, just south of Cave City.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. A vehicle traveling crossed the turning lane and struck the vehicle Grant was driving head-on. The driver of that vehicle, identified as Daniel Petty, 59, was also killed. Three other people–including one juvenile–were hurt in the crash.

Drew Grant is also known as Andrew Golden. When Golden was 11 years old, he and another teen shot and killed four students and a teacher at Westside Middle School in 1998.