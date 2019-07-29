All about Pisco!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hank Allen learns about Pisco during Tales of the Cocktail with Dänny Ronen, Founder of DC Spirits

Some facts about Pisco:

* Peru’s national spirit

* It is made from only 8 grape varietals.

* There are three variants of Pisco: puro (single grape expression), acholado (blend of two or more grapes), and Mosto Verde (a style in which the juice of the pressed grapes is partially fermented).

* The Denomination of Origin it carries dictates that this grape-based brandy/grape-based distillate (like an unaged cognac) is distilled to proof with NOTHING added -- no water, no color, no wood aging.

* Pisco doesn’t age, it rests, in non-reactive vessels.

* About 8 lbs of grapes go into making a Puro or Acholado -- it takes 18 lbs of grapes to make a Mosto Verde style Pisco.

WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH PISCO?

* Make craft cocktail bar drinks in your own home with the Shaker & Spoon cocktail kit (www.shakerandspoon.com) -- use our special code WGNO by July 31st and get $10 off the one box or even a whole subscription -- all you need is Shaker & Spoon's upcoming August "Pisco Fever" box, plus one 750mL bottle of Pisco, and you can create a 12-cocktail party (consisting of three different drinks from three different bartenders, including one from right here in NOLA)!

* Try a Chilcano -- delivers the Deep South/South American connection. The Chilcano is one of Peru’s four pillar cocktails and the South American cousin of a whiskey ginger (aka horse’s neck) -- it's a classic Highball, easy to make, just Pisco + ginger beer or ginger ale, splash of lime and a dash of bitters (Angostura or Amargo Chuncho if you can get them).

WHERE CAN I FIND PISCO IN NEW ORLEANS?

For retail...

* Keife & Co has a few Pisco selections on their shelves -- www.keifeandco.com -- 801 Howard Street (at the corner of Carondelet)

For cocktail bars...

* Jewel of the South - Pisco Con Arbusto which is a nod to the traditional New Orleans Roffignac

* Catahoula hotel has a whole bar dedicated to Pisco and Pisco cocktails

* Bar Marilou, Doris Metropolit, Longway Tavern, Meauxbar, Seaworthy, Shaya, Sylvain, Tonique and a few others also proudly serve Pisco cocktails.