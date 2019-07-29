All about Pisco!

Posted 12:03 PM, July 29, 2019

Hank Allen learns about Pisco during Tales of the Cocktail with Dänny Ronen, Founder of DC Spirits

Some facts about Pisco:
* Peru’s national spirit
* It is made from only 8 grape varietals.
* There are three variants of Pisco: puro (single grape expression), acholado (blend of two or more grapes), and Mosto Verde (a style in which the juice of the pressed grapes is partially fermented).
* The Denomination of Origin it carries dictates that this grape-based brandy/grape-based distillate (like an unaged cognac) is distilled to proof with NOTHING added -- no water, no color, no wood aging.
* Pisco doesn’t age, it rests, in non-reactive vessels.
* About 8 lbs of grapes go into making a Puro or Acholado -- it takes 18 lbs of grapes to make a Mosto Verde style Pisco.

WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH PISCO?

* Make craft cocktail bar drinks in your own home with the Shaker & Spoon cocktail kit (www.shakerandspoon.com) -- use our special code WGNO by July 31st and get $10 off the one box or even a whole subscription -- all you need is Shaker & Spoon's upcoming August "Pisco Fever" box, plus one 750mL bottle of Pisco, and you can create a 12-cocktail party (consisting of three different drinks from three different bartenders, including one from right here in NOLA)!

* Try a Chilcano -- delivers the Deep South/South American connection. The Chilcano is one of Peru’s four pillar cocktails and the South American cousin of a whiskey ginger (aka horse’s neck) -- it's a classic Highball, easy to make, just Pisco + ginger beer or ginger ale, splash of lime and a dash of bitters (Angostura or Amargo Chuncho if you can get them).

WHERE CAN I FIND PISCO IN NEW ORLEANS?

For retail...
* Keife & Co has a few Pisco selections on their shelves -- www.keifeandco.com -- 801 Howard Street (at the corner of Carondelet)

For cocktail bars...
* Jewel of the South - Pisco Con Arbusto which is a nod to the traditional New Orleans Roffignac
* Catahoula hotel has a whole bar dedicated to Pisco and Pisco cocktails
* Bar Marilou, Doris Metropolit, Longway Tavern, Meauxbar, Seaworthy, Shaya, Sylvain, Tonique and a few others also proudly serve Pisco cocktails.

