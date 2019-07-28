You Night Cancer Runway Show held at the Contemporary Arts Center

NEW ORLEANS- The You Night Cancer Runway Show was held Saturday night at the Contemporary Arts Center. Cancer survivors walked down the runway to strut their strength and resilience in front of their family, friends, doctors, and nurses. Our very own Kenny Lopez was an emcee of show. The women who walked down the runway were given the opportunity to find their purpose and passion after having cancer; to pay it forward to others who are struggling with the disease.
