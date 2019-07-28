Taste of Africa Mini Fest held at Deja Vieux Food Truck Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The Taste of Africa Mini Fest showcased African and African diaspora cuisine, music, dance, and culture. The event also featured various African arts and craft vendors as well as delicious cuisine from Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and of course New Orleans. The musical lineup consisted of live African dance and drumming. The Nola Caribbean Experience and Afrobeat Nola teamed up to bring New Orleans this one of a kind event.