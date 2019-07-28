Quick study: Saints rookie free agent Butler is compared to Colston

The Saints all-time leading receiver, and Saints Hall of Famer, is being talked about again at Saints training camp.

Emmanuel Butler, a 6-4 inch free agent wide receiver from Northern Arizona is turning heads at camp with catches like these. Is he the next Marques Colston?

When asked about Butler, Saints head coach Sean Payton was to the point. "I am excited," said Payton.

Butler said at a college bowl game, a Saints scout compared him to Colston.

Last season at Northern Arizona, Butler caught 35 passes, 7 for touchdowns. His best performance was eight catches for 187 yards and a touchdown against Idaho State.