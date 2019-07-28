Mr. Legs XIX brings in hundreds to Generations Hall

NEW ORLEANS- Well this was something.  The 19th annual Mr. Legs contest was held at the Generations Hall this weekend.  Male contestants strutted their stuff in costumes and shorts, trying to show off their best legs possible.  Prizes were awarded for best costume, hairiest legs, sexiest legs, and a bunch more unique categories.  Proceeds from the contest went to the Bridge House/ Grace House fundraisers.

