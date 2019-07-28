Mande Milkshakers looking for new women to serve up the best ‘shakes’ in town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The dance troupe known as the Mande Milkshakers hosted their auditions today at the Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville. The audition process started in May, where 200 women tried out. They were now narrowed down to 24 women. Today at the auditions those 24 women danced one more time in front of judges, other Mande Milkshakers, and their families. This was the final push to see if they had what it takes to make the dance team.

The Mande Milkshakers are career women, wives, mothers, who do plenty of charity deeds. You'll recognize them because they dress as 1950's housewives with retro polka dots with pearls.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez went where there was a whole lot of shaking going on!

They will officially announce who made the dance troupe this Thursday, which just happens to be "National Milkshake Day."