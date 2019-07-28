× Dead baby found in trash can at Texas Applebee’s after woman gave birth in bathroom, police say

IRVING, Texas — A baby was found dead Friday afternoon in an Applebee’s trash can after a woman gave birth in the bathroom, Irving, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the Applebee’s in response to a report about an unconscious person.

They said they found the newborn dead in a trash can in the bathroom when they got there, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Employees found the baby about 30 minutes after the woman who gave birth left the Applebee’s, police said.

Authorities are waiting on the completion of an autopsy to tell them whether the child was stillborn or born alive.

The gender of the baby was not released.