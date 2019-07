Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The Bastille Day Block Party was also held this weekend in the neighborhood of French Creole Aristocracy. The 2019 Faubourg St. John Bastille Day event featured neighborhood merchants with food and beverages for sale and an arts market. There were two bands and a costume contest for the best Marie Antoinette and Napolean costume. There was french style dancing, beers, and much more French Creole fun to enjoy.