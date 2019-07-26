× Woman dies inside car on Crescent City Connection after being shot in Harvey

HARVEY, LA– According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive in Harvey around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived investigators say that found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Shortly after 1:00 am, deputies were notified of a shooting victim on the Crescent City Connection who was inside a disabled vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle stated that the victim was shot on Maplewood and they were attempting to transport the victim to a hospital when the vehicle became disabled.

The victim, a 23-year-old New Orleans woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with Information about this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.